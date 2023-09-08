Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] is -31.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] loss -19.44% on the last trading session, reaching $24.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Verint Announces Q2 FYE 2024 Results.

SaaS ARR Increases 17% Year-Over-Year Driven by Solid Bookings Combined with Strong Renewals.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Growing Interest in Verint Specialized Bots, Delivered by our Differentiated CX Automation Platform.

Verint Systems Inc. represents 64.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.63 billion with the latest information. VRNT stock price has been found in the range of $24.265 to $27.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 456.21K shares, VRNT reached a trading volume of 6026258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $46.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for VRNT stock

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.97. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -28.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.08 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.99, while it was recorded at 30.20 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.39. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.65.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.59. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of $3,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 9.75%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VRNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VRNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.