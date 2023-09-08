UBS lifts Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -4.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM that Gossamer Bio to Present Results of TORREY FRI Sub-Study at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that data from its functional respiratory imaging, or FRI, sub-study of the successful Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023. Dr. Roham Zamanian, Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Stanford University, will present the data during a session on novel treatments in pulmonary hypertension management on Sunday, September 10th.

The TORREY FRI sub-study utilized novel, non-invasive CT imaging techniques from Fluidda, an innovative medical technology company, to evaluate the impact of seralutinib treatment on pulmonary arterial blood vessel volume distribution. Following 24 weeks of seralutinib treatment, a statistically significant improvement in the ratio of blood vessel volume of small to large pulmonary arteries was observed as compared to placebo, indicating that seralutinib improved pulmonary vascular abnormalities associated with PAH. This improvement correlated with important cardiopulmonary hemodynamic measurements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3424588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gossamer Bio Inc. stands at 7.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for GOSS stock reached $216.85 million, with 225.32 million shares outstanding and 220.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 3424588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

How has GOSS stock performed recently?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2463, while it was recorded at 1.0204 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9546 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]

