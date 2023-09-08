Teradyne Inc. [TER] Is Currently -5.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] slipped around -5.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $99.69 at the close of the session, down -5.58%. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

About TeradyneTeradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Teradyne Inc. stock is now 14.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TER Stock saw the intraday high of $104.00 and lowest of $98.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.20, which means current price is +16.53% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 3224260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $122.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 32.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.30, while it was recorded at 105.64 for the last single week of trading, and 101.36 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.51. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 31.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.42. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 10.67%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.