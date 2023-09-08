TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Stock trading around $15.20 per share: What’s Next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.20 at the close of the session, down -3.61%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM that TEGNA Appoints Carrie Hofmann President and General Manager of WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Carrie Hofmann has been named president and general manager of WLTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Columbia, SC, effective October 2. Hofmann will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906364867/en/.

TEGNA Inc. stock is now -28.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGNA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.68 and lowest of $15.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.29, which means current price is +0.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 3219972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has TGNA stock performed recently?

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.87 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 15.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.21.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.88. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $99,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.