Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] fell -43.29% so far this year. What now?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -9.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.49. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 3:45pm Eastern Time (12:45pm Pacific Time),.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3789577 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.62%.

The market cap for TNDM stock reached $1.63 billion, with 64.83 million shares outstanding and 64.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, TNDM reached a trading volume of 3789577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $42.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94.

How has TNDM stock performed recently?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.13, while it was recorded at 27.22 for the last single week of trading, and 35.73 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.71 and a Gross Margin at +50.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.81.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.44. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$36,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]

The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.