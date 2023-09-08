Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] stock Downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $38

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] price plunged by -7.19 percent to reach at -$2.59. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM that Argos North America and Summit Materials Combine to Create a Stronger Force in the U.S. Construction Materials Industry.

Combined operations will represent one of the largest suppliers of cement and ready-mix in the U.S.

Cementos Argos today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) under which the U.S. operations of Cementos Argos, Argos North America Corp, will combine with Summit in a cash and stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion.

A sum of 3328047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 731.84K shares. Summit Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $34.00 and dropped to a low of $32.61 until finishing in the latest session at $33.41.

The one-year SUM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.98. The average equity rating for SUM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $43.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, SUM shares dropped by -15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.96, while it was recorded at 36.30 for the last single week of trading, and 31.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.72 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.57. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] managed to generate an average of $56,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SUM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 18.40%.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] Institutonal Ownership Details

