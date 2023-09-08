Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, down -32.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SASI] price surged by 23.40 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Sigma Additive Solutions Announces LOIs to Acquire Travel Technology Innovator NextTrip and Sell Assets of Quality Assurance Software to Strategic Buyer.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) (“Sigma”, “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, and NextTrip Holdings, Inc., a travel technology company based in Sunrise, Florida (“NextTrip”), today announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) for Sigma’s acquisition of 100% of the capital stock of NextTrip in exchange for shares of Sigma common stock constituting 19.99% of its outstanding common stock plus additional shares of Sigma common stock upon the achievement of post-closing milestone earnouts tied to the business performance of NextTrip. The parties have agreed to value Sigma shares for this purpose at $0.40 per share, giving the total transaction a starting valuation of approximately $48 million if all milestones are earned. The transaction, which will be subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, will provide the opportunity for NextTrip to become a publicly traded company on Nasdaq. Separately, Sigma announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to sell intellectual property assets related to its additive quality assurance product to a strategic buyer. The combination of the acquisition and sale of assets is targeted to maximize shareholder value.

NextTrip is an innovative travel technology company that specializes in using proprietary technology, analytics, and strategic partnerships to provide specialized travel solutions in leisure, wellness, and business travel.

A sum of 34628006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 587.52K shares. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4191 and dropped to a low of $0.2526 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year SASI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.0. The average equity rating for SASI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SASI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SASI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.39. With this latest performance, SASI shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2768, while it was recorded at 0.2321 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4332 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1387.79 and a Gross Margin at -851.70. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1378.81.

Return on Total Capital for SASI is now -97.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] managed to generate an average of -$347,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. [SASI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SASI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SASI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.