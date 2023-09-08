Shineco Inc. [SISI] is -94.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shineco Inc. [NASDAQ: SISI] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.13 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Shineco Subsidiary Receives Marketing Approval from China’s Regulatory Body for its Cardiac 5-Minute Test.

Registration with the NMPA, China’s Regulatory Equivalent to the FDA, is a Prerequisite to Marketing and Distribution.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shineco Inc. stock has also loss -12.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SISI stock has declined by -76.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.91% and lost -94.79% year-on date.

The market cap for SISI stock reached $2.57 million, with 20.52 million shares outstanding and 15.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SISI reached a trading volume of 10317570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shineco Inc. [SISI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SISI stock trade performance evaluation

Shineco Inc. [SISI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, SISI shares dropped by -40.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.15 for Shineco Inc. [SISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2299, while it was recorded at 0.1304 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7657 for the last 200 days.

Shineco Inc. [SISI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shineco Inc. [SISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -928.28 and a Gross Margin at -1.67. Shineco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.09.

Return on Total Capital for SISI is now -36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shineco Inc. [SISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.65. Additionally, SISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shineco Inc. [SISI] managed to generate an average of -$332,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Shineco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Shineco Inc. [SISI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SISI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SISI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SISI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.