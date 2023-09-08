Semantix Inc. [STIX] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Semantix Inc. [NASDAQ: STIX] jumped around 0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.52 at the close of the session, up 32.17%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Semantix Announces 2Q 2023 Financial Results.

Proprietary SaaS Revenue and Gross Profit increases 47% and 51% in 2Q23 yoy respectively.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Semantix Inc. stock is now 72.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STIX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.15 and lowest of $1.2399 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.96, which means current price is +60.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.33K shares, STIX reached a trading volume of 6001349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Semantix Inc. [STIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STIX shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semantix Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30.

How has STIX stock performed recently?

Semantix Inc. [STIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.76. With this latest performance, STIX shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Semantix Inc. [STIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7833, while it was recorded at 1.1976 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3388 for the last 200 days.

Semantix Inc. [STIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semantix Inc. [STIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.27 and a Gross Margin at +45.31. Semantix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.30.

Return on Total Capital for STIX is now -12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Semantix Inc. [STIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.44. Additionally, STIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Semantix Inc. [STIX] managed to generate an average of -$9,083,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Semantix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Semantix Inc. [STIX]

The top three institutional holders of STIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.