Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Stock trading around $33.61 per share: What’s Next?

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.94%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Video: Pasta Maker Uses SEE Packaging Made From Plant-Based Material.

SEE®

From humble beginnings as a vendor in Seattle’s Pike Place Market more than 30 years ago, Cucina Fresca Gourmet Foods is now a leading U.S. producer of natural, prepared pastas and sauces. Inspired by fresh, high-quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, premium cheeses, and garden-picked basil, the Cucina Fresca line of prepared foods has grown to more than 130 products that are available in more than 1,500 grocery stores, specialty shops and food service channels nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, SEE stock dropped by -35.93%. The one-year Sealed Air Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.75. The average equity rating for SEE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.82 billion, with 144.50 million shares outstanding and 143.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SEE stock reached a trading volume of 3522283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SEE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.58 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.41, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 45.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sealed Air Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.99 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 165.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,090.41. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 955.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $30,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 1.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.