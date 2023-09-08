Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is -40.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.43%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Completes Share Consolidation.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today, further to its news release on August 22, 2023, the completion of the Company’s proposed consolidation of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every forty (40) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”).

It is anticipated that the post-Consolidation Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ at the market open on or about September 8, 2023. The Company’s name and trading symbol remain unchanged on the NASDAQ as a consequence of the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the consolidated Common Shares are 64079L303 and CA64079L3039, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, NEPT stock dropped by -91.59%. The average equity rating for NEPT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.16 million, with 16.20 million shares outstanding and 10.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, NEPT stock reached a trading volume of 8588792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

NEPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.43. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 56.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1497, while it was recorded at 0.1557 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.86 and a Gross Margin at -9.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.91.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -135.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.99. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 189.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,209,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

