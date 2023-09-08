Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain 37.54% so far this year. What now?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.51%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 12:09 AM that Natera Announces Pricing of $250 Million Follow-On Offering.

Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $55.00 per share. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Natera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 682,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering. Raymond James and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, NTRA stock rose by 15.73%. The one-year Natera Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.21. The average equity rating for NTRA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.95 billion, with 113.69 million shares outstanding and 109.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, NTRA stock reached a trading volume of 3183124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $73.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

NTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Natera Inc. [NTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.38, while it was recorded at 58.79 for the last single week of trading, and 48.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.83 and a Gross Margin at +44.37. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.79.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -48.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.23. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$181,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Natera Inc. [NTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

