McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.08%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Richard “Rick” Lenny to Retire from McDonald’s Board of Directors After 18 Years of Outstanding Service.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) today announced the retirement of Richard “Rick” Lenny from the McDonald’s Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2023.

“Rick’s contributions to McDonald’s and its Board of Directors over the past 18 years have been immeasurable. His business acumen and extensive experience leading major consumer brands have enabled the Company to advance countless strategic objectives, and he has cultivated a lasting culture of decorum and camaraderie within our Board,” said Enrique Hernandez, Jr., McDonald’s Chairman of the Board. “As Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Rick has helped oversee several important initiatives, including the evolution of the Company’s Executive Compensation program to more fully encompass our business and social impact. A founding member of our Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Committee, he has been a steady voice in the development and evolution of McDonald’s sustainability strategies.”.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 9.41%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.3. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.99 billion, with 729.60 million shares outstanding and 727.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 3731732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $328.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.23, while it was recorded at 279.00 for the last single week of trading, and 280.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 9.20%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.