Maxim Group lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for INO-3107 for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.

• Designation based on clinical evidence indicating INO-3107 may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.

• First Breakthrough Therapy designation for an INOVIO DNA medicine candidate.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -77.37%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.0. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.17 million, with 264.35 million shares outstanding and 263.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 6833711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4761, while it was recorded at 0.4493 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0223 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.