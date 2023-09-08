Market cap of Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] reaches 4.12M – now what?

Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPX] loss -12.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bryostatin-1 from Synaptogenix Shows Statistically Significant Results as an ALS Treatment in Pre-Clinical Independent Study.

Positive changes in ALS gene expression and increased cellular viability met with statistical significance of p<.001. Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced findings from an independent study demonstrating the potential for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment strategy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS"), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Synaptogenix Inc. represents 10.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.12 million with the latest information. SNPX stock price has been found in the range of $0.4005 to $0.53. If compared to the average trading volume of 769.20K shares, SNPX reached a trading volume of 6916067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for SNPX stock

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.10. With this latest performance, SNPX shares dropped by -34.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.55 for Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7083, while it was recorded at 0.4672 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3684 for the last 200 days.

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SNPX is now -48.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,791 per employee.Synaptogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]

The top three institutional holders of SNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SNPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SNPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.