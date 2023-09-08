Market cap of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] reaches 5.33B – now what?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.02%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Smartsheet Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Second quarter total revenue grew 26% year over year to $235.6 million.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Second quarter operating cash flow of $48.5 million and free cash flow of $45.5 million.

Over the last 12 months, SMAR stock rose by 20.87%. The one-year Smartsheet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.5. The average equity rating for SMAR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.33 billion, with 132.54 million shares outstanding and 128.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SMAR stock reached a trading volume of 4803982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $50.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMAR in the course of the last twelve months was 106.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SMAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.82, while it was recorded at 41.20 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smartsheet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +78.45. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.12.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.75. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$67,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SMAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SMAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.