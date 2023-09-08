Market Analysts see ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] loss -2.33% or -0.58 points to close at $24.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3309717 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM that ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Expanded Market Share to 23.5% with 7.7 Billion ParcelsGrew Adjusted Net Income 43.9% to Reach RMB2.5 Billion Annual Volume Guidance Reiterated to Grow 20%-24%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 23.8% year over year and expanded market share to 23.5%. Adjusted net income increased 43.9%[2] to reach RMB2,531.0 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB3,761.6 million.

It opened the trading session at $24.38, the shares rose to $24.49 and dropped to $23.905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTO points out that the company has recorded -3.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 3309717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $36.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 26.73 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $318,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 18.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.