Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $110. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $99.40 on 09/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.1862, while the highest price level was $99.61. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Emerson to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:20 a.m. Central Time.

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 3304145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.02, while it was recorded at 98.62 for the last single week of trading, and 89.19 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.80%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.