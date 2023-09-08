Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $150.89 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.41%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM that Challenging Ourselves To Lead in Sustainable Energy.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Our commitment to sustainability means striving to create shared value with our stakeholders – empowering people to achieve more, contributing to progress in our communities and protecting the environment we all share.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock rose by 53.25%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.47. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.01 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 399.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 3641335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $154.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.27 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.34, while it was recorded at 146.91 for the last single week of trading, and 123.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.