Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] is 15.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 89.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 83.78%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting Results.

Accordingly, the Company will shortly announce the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, which was passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Immediately after the Share Consolidation, each shareholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the treatment of fractional shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of ordinary shares will be substantially unaffected by the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and in the event that a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share upon the Share Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded up to one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

Over the last 12 months, KXIN stock dropped by -51.59%.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.55 million, with 229.83 million shares outstanding and 146.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 319.59K shares, KXIN stock reached a trading volume of 25488644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

KXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.78. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 40.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2487, while it was recorded at 0.2124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3569 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaixin Auto Holdings Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.54 and a Gross Margin at +0.78. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.25.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -159.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -277.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.51. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$3,137,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KXIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KXIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.