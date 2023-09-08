JP Morgan slashes price target on SLM Corporation [SLM] – find out why.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -2.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.97. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM that Sallie Mae CEO Jon Witter to Present at 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced CEO Jon Witter will speak at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5751071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SLM Corporation stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $3.07 billion, with 235.06 million shares outstanding and 223.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 5751071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $18.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.30.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 14.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11 and a Gross Margin at +83.37. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 303.14. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $275,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 29.58%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.