Jefferies lifts Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.61%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Lilly to Participate in Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sept. 11-12, 2023. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, chief scientific and medical officer, and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat on Sept. 11 at 2:55 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 86.83%. The one-year Eli Lilly and Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.86. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $541.32 billion, with 949.30 million shares outstanding and 947.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 3700568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $546.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 168.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.08 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 495.16, while it was recorded at 560.54 for the last single week of trading, and 404.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eli Lilly and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 24.81%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.