Insulet Corporation [PODD] Revenue clocked in at $1.47 billion, down -39.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] closed the trading session at $178.53 on 09/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $170.865, while the highest price level was $189.658. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Insulet Announces Full Market Release of Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Germany.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced the commercial launch of its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in its third market, Germany. Omnipod 5 is also available in the U.S. and the U.K.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828947492/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.36 percent and weekly performance of -11.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 857.32K shares, PODD reached to a volume of 3238329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insulet Corporation [PODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $292.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 10.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77.

PODD stock trade performance evaluation

Insulet Corporation [PODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, PODD shares dropped by -25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.22 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.37, while it was recorded at 188.56 for the last single week of trading, and 286.53 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.83. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Total Capital for PODD is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.76. Additionally, PODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] managed to generate an average of $1,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Insulet Corporation [PODD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PODD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Insulet Corporation go to 30.60%.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PODD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PODD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.