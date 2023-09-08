ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $4

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] loss -9.03% or -0.13 points to close at $1.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4150557 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio Names Enrique Diloné as Chief Technology Officer.

Veteran manufacturing and supply chain expert to oversee global manufacturing and QA.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has named Enrique Diloné, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer. With more than three decades of pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise, Dr. Diloné will assume responsibility for all global manufacturing functions as the company prepares for potential FDA approval of a key bladder cancer drug. He will report directly to President and CEO Richard Adcock.

It opened the trading session at $1.46, the shares rose to $1.46 and dropped to $1.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBRX points out that the company has recorded -19.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, IBRX reached to a volume of 4150557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1048.28.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -29.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.43 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1722, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1711 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.