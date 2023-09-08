For Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] loss -26.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.33 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“We were disappointed with our second quarter results and the slow-down in store traffic, as the challenging macroeconomic conditions continue to pressure consumer discretionary spending,” said Joseph Schneider, interim CEO and Chair of the Board. “Given results came in below our expectations, we are taking additional actions to reduce our overall expense structure to closer align with current sales trends. Additionally, we will be more aggressive and strategic with our promotional activity to drive foot traffic to our stores and leverage our omni-channel platform to provide consumers with an industry leading product assortment.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. represents 37.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.74 million with the latest information. SPWH stock price has been found in the range of $2.98 to $3.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 513.04K shares, SPWH reached a trading volume of 4859274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for SPWH stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.04. With this latest performance, SPWH shares dropped by -45.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.63 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +28.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.90.

Return on Total Capital for SPWH is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.30. Additionally, SPWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] managed to generate an average of $6,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 701.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPWH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPWH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.