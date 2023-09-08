FMC Corporation [FMC] Is Currently -7.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -7.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.10. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM that FMC Corporation response to inaccurate short-seller report.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) announced that the report published today by short-seller Blue Orca Capital made misleading and factually inaccurate statements regarding FMC’s patents for its diamide insecticide technology and inaccurately speculated on the strength of FMC’s business. As acknowledged by Blue Orca, it is a biased opinion piece.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7138156 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FMC Corporation stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for FMC stock reached $9.51 billion, with 125.08 million shares outstanding and 123.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, FMC reached a trading volume of 7138156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FMC Corporation [FMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $113.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 76.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FMC stock performed recently?

FMC Corporation [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.91. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.44 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.58, while it was recorded at 82.65 for the last single week of trading, and 113.87 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.25 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.34.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 19.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.38. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $126,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for FMC Corporation [FMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 4.49%.

Insider trade positions for FMC Corporation [FMC]

