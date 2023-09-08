Fluor Corporation [FLR] Stock trading around $35.38 per share: What’s Next?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Fluor Sells Stork European Business.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has agreed to sell its Stork business in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and its turbo blading manufacturing operation in the United States to industrial services provider Bilfinger SE.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This divestiture advances Fluor’s strategic initiative to focus on its core businesses and capital priorities.

A sum of 3486363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Fluor Corporation shares reached a high of $36.14 and dropped to a low of $35.16 until finishing in the latest session at $35.38.

The one-year FLR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.24. The average equity rating for FLR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $39.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.52.

FLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.36, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.64. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.84. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $3,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 55.22%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.