Etsy Inc. [ETSY] moved down -5.02: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.04%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on September 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. P.T. A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

In addition, company executives will participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York City on September 8, 2023, and at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville on September 12, 2023. These conferences are not being webcast.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -33.48%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.23. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.38 billion, with 123.46 million shares outstanding and 122.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 4085214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $110.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.89, while it was recorded at 72.57 for the last single week of trading, and 105.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.