Equinor ASA [EQNR] is -5.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] traded at a high on 09/07/23, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.94. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 3:29 AM that Equinor ASA: Share buy-back.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3188048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinor ASA stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $94.04 billion, with 3.04 billion shares outstanding and 2.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3188048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $35.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 30.62 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 97.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $12,607,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EQNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EQNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.