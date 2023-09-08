DXC Technology Company [DXC] is -23.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -2.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.40. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that DXC Technology Ranked as a Luminary Among Reinsurance Administrators by Celent.

DXC Assure Cede Excels in both Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services and insurance software provider, was ranked as a Luminary in Celent’s report for insurers on reinsurance administration.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3310490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DXC Technology Company stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for DXC stock reached $4.11 billion, with 210.11 million shares outstanding and 203.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 3310490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $25.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DXC stock performed recently?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.94.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.42. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$4,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 4.62%.

Insider trade positions for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.