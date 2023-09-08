Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $22

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] gained 21.97% on the last trading session, reaching $12.66 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reporting sequential improvement in sales and gross margin over the first quarter 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 7060847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DBI stock

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.56. With this latest performance, DBI shares gained by 25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.60 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.68. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.