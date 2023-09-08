CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] fell -5.84% so far this year. What now?

CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGS] traded at a high on 09/07/23, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.86. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM that CSG Systems International Announces Upsize and Pricing of $375 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes.

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the pricing of its private offering of $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). CSG also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350.0 million. The offering is expected to close on September 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be CSG’s senior unsecured obligations. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.875% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2024. The notes will mature on September 15, 2028, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5329284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSG Systems International Inc. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for CSGS stock reached $1.70 billion, with 31.75 million shares outstanding and 30.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.91K shares, CSGS reached a trading volume of 5329284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGS shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CSG Systems International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSG Systems International Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has CSGS stock performed recently?

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, CSGS shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 53.80 for the last single week of trading, and 54.48 for the last 200 days.

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. CSG Systems International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.04.

Return on Total Capital for CSGS is now 14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.14. Additionally, CSGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] managed to generate an average of $7,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.CSG Systems International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSG Systems International Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]

