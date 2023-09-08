Crescent Energy Company [CRGY] gain 10.93% so far this year. What now?

Crescent Energy Company [NYSE: CRGY] loss -1.41% or -0.19 points to close at $13.30 with a heavy trading volume of 9558456 shares. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Crescent Energy Announces Pricing of Upsized $150 Million Private Placement of Additional 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2028.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) (“we” or “our”) announced today that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance LLC (the “Issuer”) has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $125 million to $150 million. The Notes mature on February 15, 2028 and pay interest at the rate of 9.250% per year, payable on February 15 and August 15 of each year, with interest payments on the Notes commencing on February 15, 2024. The Notes were priced at 101.125% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest from August 15, 2023. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the recently announced acquisition of certain interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets located primarily in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas (the “August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition”), which is expected to close in September 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition is not contingent upon the completion of this offering, and this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition. If the August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition is not completed, the proceeds of this offering expected to be used therefor will be used for general corporate purposes. This offering is expected to close on September 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes are being offered as additional notes under the indenture dated as of February 1, 2023, as previously supplemented, pursuant to which the Issuer has previously issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Existing Notes”). The Notes will have substantially identical terms, other than the issue date, issue price and first payment date, as the Existing Notes, and the Notes and the Existing Notes will be treated as a single series of securities under the Indenture and will vote together as a single class.

It opened the trading session at $12.80, the shares rose to $13.495 and dropped to $12.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRGY points out that the company has recorded 14.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 503.77K shares, CRGY reached to a volume of 9558456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Energy Company [CRGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Crescent Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Energy Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRGY stock

Crescent Energy Company [CRGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, CRGY shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Crescent Energy Company [CRGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Energy Company [CRGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Energy Company [CRGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.53 and a Gross Margin at +49.31. Crescent Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRGY is now 33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Energy Company [CRGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.37. Additionally, CRGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Energy Company [CRGY] managed to generate an average of $111,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Crescent Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Crescent Energy Company [CRGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Energy Company go to -4.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crescent Energy Company [CRGY]

The top three institutional holders of CRGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.