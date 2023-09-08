Coty Inc. [COTY] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 1.79 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Sally Hansen® and DreamWorks Animation Partner for a Joy-Bomb Nail Polish Collection Inspired by the New DreamWorks Film Trolls Band Together (In Theaters Nov. 17).

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is overjoyed to announce a dazzling new collection in partnership with the newest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together. Get ready for this action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion with the new Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® x Trolls limited-edition collection, launching just ahead of the film’s November 17th release.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Branch are now, in Trolls Band Together, officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone.

A sum of 3335760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.16M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $11.385 and dropped to a low of $11.065 until finishing in the latest session at $11.36.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.74. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 18.30%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.