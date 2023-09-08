BofA Securities slashes price target on Rollins Inc. [ROL] – find out why.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] plunged by -$2.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.10 during the day while it closed the day at $35.72. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM that Rollins, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 38,724,100 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by LOR, Inc., one of the Company’s existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholder”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. The Offering is expected to close on September 11, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,785,714 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholder. Rollins is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Rollins Inc. stock has also loss -10.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROL stock has declined by -13.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.97% and lost -2.24% year-on date.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $17.69 billion, with 492.70 million shares outstanding and 242.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 22378779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROL stock trade performance evaluation

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.96 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.53, while it was recorded at 38.14 for the last single week of trading, and 39.13 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +48.08. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.67.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.54. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $21,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 14.20%.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.