bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -48.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -7.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that bluebird bio Announces September Investor Events.

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, September 11, at 12:15 p.m. ET at the Sheraton, New York, NY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3456293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of bluebird bio Inc. stands at 4.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.59%.

The market cap for BLUE stock reached $364.93 million, with 108.69 million shares outstanding and 106.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 3456293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -81.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.32. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$825,319 per employee.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BLUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BLUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.