B. Riley Securities lifts Yext Inc. [YEXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] traded at a low on 09/07/23, posting a -27.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.55. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Yext Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Revenue of $102.6 Million, Increased 2% Year-over-Year or 1% on a Constant Currency Basis.

Net Loss Per Share of $0.03 or Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.07, Basic.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8274798 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yext Inc. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.50%.

The market cap for YEXT stock reached $782.92 million, with 123.27 million shares outstanding and 100.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 8274798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has YEXT stock performed recently?

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.36. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.19 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Yext Inc. [YEXT]

