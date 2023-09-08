American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] fell -74.09% so far this year. What now?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 38.89%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM that American Rebel/Champion Safe Bombarded with Calls from Dealers and Customers about the Liberty Safe Breach.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock is now -74.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AREB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.17 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.75, which means current price is +42.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 380.98K shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 110430452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has AREB stock performed recently?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.37. With this latest performance, AREB shares dropped by -23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6831, while it was recorded at 0.9942 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9078 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.37. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.54.

Return on Total Capital for AREB is now -74.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -174.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.72. Additionally, AREB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]

The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AREB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AREB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.