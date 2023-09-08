Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Is Currently 0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM that Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin “Megatron” Johnson Jr. Visits Children and Families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom.

NFL Hall of Fame receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson stopped by the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday, Sept. 1. The former Georgia Tech star was in town to help kick off Aflac’s Kickoff for a Cause game tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the Louisville Cardinals.

A sum of 3171086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $75.285 and dropped to a low of $73.79 until finishing in the latest session at $74.65.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.49. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $75.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.17, while it was recorded at 74.48 for the last single week of trading, and 69.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.00%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.