Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Is Currently 4.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] gained 4.13% or 4.86 points to close at $122.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3625169 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Zimmer Biomet Announces Key Updates to Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Wilfred van Zuilen Promoted to Group President, EMEA.

It opened the trading session at $117.77, the shares rose to $123.66 and dropped to $117.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZBH points out that the company has recorded -0.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ZBH reached to a volume of 3625169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $150.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZBH stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.35, while it was recorded at 119.86 for the last single week of trading, and 129.44 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.34 and a Gross Margin at +62.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.22. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of $16,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 7.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZBH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZBH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.