William Blair lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] traded at a high on 09/06/23, posting a 13.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.58. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alteryx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Citi Global Technology Conference on September 8 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13255526 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alteryx Inc. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for AYX stock reached $2.44 billion, with 70.65 million shares outstanding and 61.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 13255526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.81.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.38. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.46, while it was recorded at 30.73 for the last single week of trading, and 46.85 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.