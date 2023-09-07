why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.27

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.87 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo Executives to Host Go-To-Market Event Series in San Francisco During Dreamforce 2023.

Headlined by GTM Roundtable with ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck and Executives from Snowflake and Bain, and an AI + GTM Workshop.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, will host a series of go-to-market (GTM) events surrounding the Dreamforce 2023 conference Sept. 12-14 in San Francisco.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is now -40.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZI Stock saw the intraday high of $18.15 and lowest of $17.7725 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.76, which means current price is +3.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3725053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 18.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.61 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 16.22%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.