why Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.25

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] gained 26.07% on the last trading session, reaching $1.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cidara to Present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.62 million with the latest information. CDTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.9205 to $1.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 548.76K shares, CDTX reached a trading volume of 6997789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for CDTX stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, CDTX shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9798, while it was recorded at 0.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1132 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.78. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.35.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -237.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -298.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -319.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$408,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]

The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.