why Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.33

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] slipped around -1.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.99 at the close of the session, down -4.94%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Crocus Technology Acquired by Allegro MicroSystems to Accelerate Innovation in TMR Sensing Technology.

Tunnel Magnetoresistance (“TMR”) Represents Fastest Growing Technology in Magnetic Sensing, Approaching $1B SAM by 2030.

Crocus Technology (“Crocus”), a leader in advanced Tunnel Magnetoresistance (“TMR”) sensor technology, today is announcing that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired for $420 million in cash by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock is now 19.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALGM Stock saw the intraday high of $36.82 and lowest of $35.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.05, which means current price is +24.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ALGM reached a trading volume of 3604181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 71.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has ALGM stock performed recently?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, ALGM shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.44, while it was recorded at 37.79 for the last single week of trading, and 39.78 for the last 200 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +56.09. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALGM is now 22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.41. Additionally, ALGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] managed to generate an average of $39,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]

