Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dow Inc. [DOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.63%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Conserving and Enhancing Biodiversity.

DOWOriginally published in Dow’s 2022 INtersections Progress ReportDow has long recognized the value of biodiversity and healthy ecosystems to our company’s economic well-being. Through our pioneering Valuing Nature Goal and a more than decade-long collaboration with TNC, we have demonstrated how nature can be a source of sustainable business value and we consider natural solutions in every new project that we evaluate.In 2022, we continued our efforts to help conserve and enhance biodiversity through our work with TNC and other partners. We are developing a strategy that will help us holistically manage biodiversity across our company based on the best science. We also are engaging as an industry leader with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures and others to develop disclosure frameworks that enable the industry to meaningfully incorporate – and accurately report – progress on ecosystem restoration and preservation to improve biodiversity.OUR APPROACHDeveloping measurement tools and assessing biological diversity at high-priority sites.In collaboration with TNC and EcoMetrix Solutions Group, we are piloting a new suite of assessment tools that builds on our Ecosystem Services Identification & Inventory lI tool and is designed to provide input to the decision-making process across the project life cycle, from pre-planning to long-term monitoring.2022 Actions We completed the assessment of biological diversity within Dow’s eucalyptus farming operations at our Breu Branco site in Brazil, in comparison to degraded lands near our operations. The study, performed by EMX, found Dow’s approach to minimizing soil disturbance, carefully managing crop rotation and conserving natural corridors throughout the site resulted in quantifiable benefits across a wide array of ecosystem services, including biodiversity, soil health, climate regulation and water quality protection.Using nature-based land-use strategies to capture optimal value from ecosystem services.Land-use transformations such as forest regeneration and wetland restoration can provide natural capital and environmental benefits such as carbon capture and flood mitigation.2022 Actions In collaboration with TNC, Ecolab, the Caterpillar Foundation and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and other partners, Dow supports the Loch Leven project, working to restore and enhance 10,000 wetland acres and provide 12.1 billion gallons (45.8 million cubic meters) of flood storage capacity to local communities within the Mississippi River Delta’s Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley in Louisiana.Read moreView additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: DOWWebsite: https:

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock rose by 11.32%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.35. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.08 billion, with 707.00 million shares outstanding and 702.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 4644101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $56.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.07, while it was recorded at 54.74 for the last single week of trading, and 53.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.64. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $120,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.73%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.