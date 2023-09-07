Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.82%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sharecare to participate in Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

During the fireside chat, Mr. Arnold will discuss key points from Sharecare’s second quarter 2023 results, centered on the Company’s progress toward its full-year target of 12.9 million eligible Enterprise lives and continued confidence in its unique, integrated approach to delivering comprehensive care solutions which measurably improve clinical outcomes across the populations of its customers, including large employers, health systems, payors, TPAs, and government organizations. He will also highlight the continued strength of Sharecare’s financial health given the Company’s performance in the second quarter, including $110.4 million in revenue; the positive expansion of its adjusted EBITDA margins; substantially improved cash burn through a $30 million annualized cost-savings initiative; and the robustness of its balance sheet – all of which will help Sharecare reach its goal of cash flow breakeven by year’s end and provides confidence in its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

Over the last 12 months, SHCR stock dropped by -54.81%. The one-year Sharecare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.73. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $310.00 million, with 354.05 million shares outstanding and 324.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SHCR stock reached a trading volume of 6079548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -29.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.95 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3270, while it was recorded at 0.9092 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7657 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.83.

Return on Total Capital for SHCR is now -17.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, SHCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] managed to generate an average of -$34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.