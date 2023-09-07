Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] slipped around -0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.40 at the close of the session, down -1.40%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dave & Buster’s Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Company Increases Remaining Share Repurchase Program Authorization to $200 Million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is now 5.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $38.435 and lowest of $36.5988 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.29, which means current price is +18.17% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 3970464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $56.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.79, while it was recorded at 38.84 for the last single week of trading, and 38.95 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 697.41. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 679.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of $6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 5.88%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.