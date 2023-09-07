Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.07%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DocuSign Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2024 results will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) September 21, 2023 using the passcode 13740493.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -3.07%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.37. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.40 billion, with 202.63 million shares outstanding and 199.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 3509780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $65.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.81, while it was recorded at 51.18 for the last single week of trading, and 54.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$13,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.