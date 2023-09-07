Upwork Inc. [UPWK] is 41.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown, CFO Erica Gessert, and VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (fireside chat and investor meetings)Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CADate: Thursday, September 7, 2023Fireside Chat: 4:25 p.m. PT/7:25 p.m. ET Participants: Hayden Brown, Erica Gessert, and Evan Barbosa.

A sum of 3647338 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Upwork Inc. shares reached a high of $15.4697 and dropped to a low of $13.85 until finishing in the latest session at $14.82.

The one-year UPWK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.42. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 761.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.08, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.86 and a Gross Margin at +74.06. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.82. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$105,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Institutonal Ownership Details

