UBS slashes price target on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] – find out why.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] closed the trading session at $4.19 on 09/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.07, while the highest price level was $4.32. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.24 percent and weekly performance of 2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, HMY reached to a volume of 5374578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HMY stock trade performance evaluation

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +20.25. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.39. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.